A glimpse at STMicroelectronics N.V.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s stock clocked out at 34.82, up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $34.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3856683 shares were traded. STM reached its highest trading level at $35.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $62.

On December 20, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on December 20, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STMicroelectronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STM has reached a high of $52.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STM traded 3.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 946.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 656.36M. Insiders hold about 28.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 2.95M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, STM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 9.70% for STM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.55, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $3.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24B to a low estimate of $3.84B. As of the current estimate, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.2B, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.85B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.76B, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.45B and the low estimate is $14.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.