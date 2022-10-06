A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

In other words, the price has increased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1456947 shares were traded. TECH reached its highest trading level at $312.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $301.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TECH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $465.

On April 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $370.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on September 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $600.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when HIGGINS JOHN L sold 512 shares for $385.40 per share. The transaction valued at 197,322 led to the insider holds 5,502 shares of the business.

HIGGINS JOHN L sold 1,992 shares of TECH for $751,194 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 6,014 shares after completing the transaction at $377.11 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $366.09 each. As a result, the insider received 219,654 and left with 4,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $531.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $281.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 339.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 381.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 219.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 389.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.92M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 765.05k with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 574.74k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TECH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.28, compared to 1.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 13.80% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.99 and $7.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.92. EPS for the following year is $9.18, with 11 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $8.4.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $287.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $293.8M to a low estimate of $275M. As of the current estimate, Bio-Techne Corporation’s year-ago sales were $259.03M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $931.03M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.