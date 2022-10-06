A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

After closing at $45.96 in the most recent trading day, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) closed at 46.16, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1377782 shares were traded. CCEP reached its highest trading level at $46.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $68 from $62 previously.

On February 08, 2022, ING Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.05.ING Group initiated its Buy rating on February 08, 2022, with a $71.05 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP has reached a high of $59.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 457.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.37M. Insiders hold about 36.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CCEP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 2.09M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CCEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.85, compared to 2.21 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 47.20% for CCEP, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.