A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

After closing at $62.85 in the most recent trading day, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) closed at 63.41, up 0.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026446 shares were traded. FWONK reached its highest trading level at $63.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FWONK by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $81.

On July 16, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 1,818 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,904 led to the insider holds 42,000 shares of the business.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 182 shares of FWONK for $5,100 on Aug 31. The 10% Owner now owns 40,182 shares after completing the transaction at $28.02 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 800 shares for $29.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,344 and bolstered with 1,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has reached a high of $71.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 206.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.85M. Shares short for FWONK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 10.31, compared to 10.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $689.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $712M to a low estimate of $642.6M. As of the current estimate, Formula One Group’s year-ago sales were $499.9M, an estimated increase of 37.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.91M, an increase of 19.70% less than the figure of $37.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $855.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $697M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.