A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

The price of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) closed at 106.11 in the last session, up 3.44% from day before closing price of $102.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2318130 shares were traded. HELE reached its highest trading level at $110.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HELE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 167.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $263.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $247.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when ABROMOVITZ GARY B sold 1,038 shares for $209.00 per share. The transaction valued at 216,942 led to the insider holds 6,047 shares of the business.

Mininberg Julien sold 6,644 shares of HELE for $1,633,943 on Nov 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 770 shares after completing the transaction at $245.93 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Grass Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $221.50 each. As a result, the insider received 443,000 and left with 45,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $256.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HELE traded on average about 273.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 458.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.70M. Shares short for HELE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 2.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 8.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $2.17, while EPS last year was $2.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.25, with high estimates of $3.32 and low estimates of $3.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.35 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.15. EPS for the following year is $10.9, with 4 analysts recommending between $11.35 and $10.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.