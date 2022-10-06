A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

The price of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) closed at 40.55 in the last session, up 0.97% from day before closing price of $40.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130203 shares were traded. ST reached its highest trading level at $40.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $68.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Votava Shannon M. sold 1,800 shares for $48.81 per share. The transaction valued at 87,858 led to the insider holds 16,389 shares of the business.

ZIDE STEPHEN M sold 12,900 shares of ST for $590,708 on May 02. The Director now owns 21,536 shares after completing the transaction at $45.79 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, COTE JEFFREY J, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 94,956 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 6,172,140 and left with 259,068 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sensata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ST has reached a high of $65.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ST traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.35M. Shares short for ST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 4.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $4.39, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $996.04M. As of the current estimate, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s year-ago sales were $951.02M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.72B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.