Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) was 45.51 for the day, down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $45.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015260 shares were traded. ASO reached its highest trading level at $46.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On August 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $50.

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Truist initiated its Buy rating on May 11, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Johnson Samuel J sold 112,000 shares for $48.46 per share. The transaction valued at 5,427,520 led to the insider holds 132,539 shares of the business.

RAFF BERYL bought 3 shares of ASO for $113 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 1,503 shares after completing the transaction at $39.49 per share. On Jan 14, another insider, HICKS KEN C, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $38.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 778,200 and bolstered with 440,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $51.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.26.

Shares Statistics:

ASO traded an average of 1.69M shares per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.95M. Shares short for ASO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.49M with a Short Ratio of 6.23, compared to 12.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.51% and a Short% of Float of 24.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.39 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $2.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $6.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.05. EPS for the following year is $7.64, with 11 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $6.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.77B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.98B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.