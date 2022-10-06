An average trading volume for Ford Motor Company (F) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $12.36 in the most recent trading day, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) closed at 12.51, up 1.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 87602941 shares were traded. F reached its highest trading level at $12.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of F by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.

Nomura Upgraded its Reduce to Neutral on July 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Galhotra Ashwani Kumar sold 25,892 shares for $12.41 per share. The transaction valued at 321,340 led to the insider holds 511,605 shares of the business.

FORD MOTOR CO sold 7,000,000 shares of F for $188,165,600 on May 13. The 10% Owner now owns 86,947,494 shares after completing the transaction at $26.88 per share. On May 09, another insider, FORD MOTOR CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,000,000 shares for $26.80 each. As a result, the insider received 214,400,000 and left with 93,947,494 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $25.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 68.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 83.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.94B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.80% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of Jul 14, 2022 were 114.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 115.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, F’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.30% for F, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2000 when the company split stock in a 1748175:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for F’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $145.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.15B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $159.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $171.2B and the low estimate is $149.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.