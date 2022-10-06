An average trading volume for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) closed at 33.33 in the last session, down -0.54% from day before closing price of $33.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2425662 shares were traded. HWM reached its highest trading level at $33.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HWM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

On December 03, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on December 03, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Giacobbe Ken sold 63,304 shares for $36.31 per share. The transaction valued at 2,298,435 led to the insider holds 382,379 shares of the business.

Shultz Barbara Lou sold 2,038 shares of HWM for $65,828 on Nov 11. The Vice President and Controller now owns 17,332 shares after completing the transaction at $32.30 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Howmet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWM has reached a high of $38.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HWM traded on average about 2.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 417.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 411.70M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HWM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 7.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HWM is 0.08, which was 0.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.90% for HWM, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1334:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 13 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.