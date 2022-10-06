An average trading volume for Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $47.04 in the most recent trading day, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed at 48.36, up 2.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15156219 shares were traded. MRVL reached its highest trading level at $49.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when YOUSEFI NARIMAN sold 10,000 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 274,144 shares of the business.

GAYNOR MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares of MRVL for $238,750 on Sep 15. The EVP, CALO now owns 108,429 shares after completing the transaction at $47.75 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, STRACHAN MICHAEL G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,781 shares for $46.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 314,096 and bolstered with 36,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $93.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 850.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 847.61M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 15.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MRVL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $6.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.