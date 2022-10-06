An average trading volume for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $539.93 in the most recent trading day, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) closed at 546.27, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166893 shares were traded. TMO reached its highest trading level at $548.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $534.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $675.

On April 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $525.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Williamson Stephen sold 12,300 shares for $603.48 per share. The transaction valued at 7,422,789 led to the insider holds 43,944 shares of the business.

Williamson Stephen sold 15,000 shares of TMO for $9,019,813 on Aug 12. The Sr. VP and CFO now owns 43,944 shares after completing the transaction at $601.32 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Boxer Michael A, who serves as the SVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 7,283 shares for $590.80 each. As a result, the insider received 4,302,796 and left with 12,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Thermo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMO has reached a high of $672.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $497.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 562.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 565.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 392.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 2.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TMO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.24. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for TMO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 1996 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.31 and a low estimate of $4.82, while EPS last year was $5.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.47, with high estimates of $6.02 and low estimates of $5.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.23 and $22.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.75. EPS for the following year is $24.46, with 22 analysts recommending between $25.3 and $23.45.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $9.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.26B to a low estimate of $9.78B. As of the current estimate, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.39B, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.61B, a decrease of -0.90% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.33B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.21B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.27B and the low estimate is $42.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.