An investigation into Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s technical aspects

After closing at $14.67 in the most recent trading day, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) closed at 14.49, down -1.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3040318 shares were traded. NWL reached its highest trading level at $14.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 30, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $26 from $29 previously.

On November 01, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on August 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when ICAHN BRETT sold 10,000 shares for $17.10 per share. The transaction valued at 171,000 led to the insider holds 240,000 shares of the business.

ICAHN BRETT sold 71,304 shares of NWL for $1,204,325 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 953,003 shares after completing the transaction at $16.89 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, ICAHN BRETT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $17.51 each. As a result, the insider received 2,626,500 and left with 250,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has reached a high of $26.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 413.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 411.42M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NWL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.44M with a Short Ratio of 5.38, compared to 17.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NWL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.48. The current Payout Ratio is 53.50% for NWL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Newell Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55B, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58B, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.52B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.59B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.37B and the low estimate is $9.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.