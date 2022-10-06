An investigation into Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB)’s technical aspects

After closing at $0.13 in the most recent trading day, Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) closed at 0.14, up 7.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1652011 shares were traded. STAB reached its highest trading level at $0.1549 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1280.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAB has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5816.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 562.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 511.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.59M. Insiders hold about 18.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 2.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.