An overall feel about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) closed at 6.49 down -9.36% from its previous closing price of $7.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2978619 shares were traded. BDN reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $0.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Joyce Michael sold 7,500 shares for $14.02 per share. The transaction valued at 105,150 led to the insider holds 87,040 shares of the business.

WIRTH TOM sold 5,000 shares of BDN for $68,863 on Nov 04. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 228,873 shares after completing the transaction at $13.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brandywine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDN has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BDN has traded an average of 1.75M shares per day and 2.47M over the past ten days. A total of 171.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.69M. Shares short for BDN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 7.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BDN is 0.76, from 0.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.47. The current Payout Ratio is 821.90% for BDN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $124.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $129.3M to a low estimate of $118M. As of the current estimate, Brandywine Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $120.42M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.72M, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.64M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $512.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $469.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $496.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $486.82M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $518.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $537.75M and the low estimate is $497.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.