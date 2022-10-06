An overall feel about C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, C3.ai Inc.’s stock clocked out at 13.49, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $13.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010366 shares were traded. AI reached its highest trading level at $13.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Parkkinen Juho sold 291 shares for $12.29 per share. The transaction valued at 3,576 led to the insider holds 357,493 shares of the business.

WARD JR STEPHEN M sold 12,500 shares of AI for $161,250 on Sep 27. The Director now owns 546,495 shares after completing the transaction at $12.90 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 265 shares for $13.08 each. As a result, the insider received 3,466 and left with 357,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $53.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AI traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.89M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.77, compared to 15.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $66.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $65.31M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.16M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $428.8M and the low estimate is $377.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.