An overall feel about Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed at 24.84 down -4.02% from its previous closing price of $25.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052130 shares were traded. FLYW reached its highest trading level at $25.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flywire Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On July 14, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $30.

On June 10, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $24.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on June 10, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Massaro Michael sold 4,830 shares for $25.48 per share. The transaction valued at 123,065 led to the insider holds 1,105,200 shares of the business.

Massaro Michael sold 4,830 shares of FLYW for $116,484 on Oct 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,110,030 shares after completing the transaction at $24.12 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Riese Phillip John, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $23.52 each. As a result, the insider received 117,594 and left with 16,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $57.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLYW has traded an average of 974.26K shares per day and 988.37k over the past ten days. A total of 107.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.10M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $49.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $53M to a low estimate of $46M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.83M, an estimated increase of 90.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.5M, an increase of 30.60% less than the figure of $90.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.63M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $263.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.15M, up 31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.81M and the low estimate is $320.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.