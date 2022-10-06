An overall feel about RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) closed at 92.87 up 3.34% from its previous closing price of $89.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1516099 shares were traded. RPM reached its highest trading level at $94.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RPM International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On January 06, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Nance Frederick R. sold 2,600 shares for $89.24 per share. The transaction valued at 232,019 led to the insider holds 9,049 shares of the business.

Ratajczak Matthew T sold 993 shares of RPM for $89,390 on Jul 29. The VP-Global Tax and Treasurer now owns 55,546 shares after completing the transaction at $90.02 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Moore Edward W., who serves as the SVP, GC & CCO of the company, sold 2,108 shares for $87.74 each. As a result, the insider received 184,952 and left with 56,086 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RPM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPM has reached a high of $101.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RPM has traded an average of 560.34K shares per day and 772.69k over the past ten days. A total of 127.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.34M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RPM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.11, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RPM is 1.60, from 1.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02. The current Payout Ratio is 40.90% for RPM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 1997 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $5.04, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.78 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.71B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.78B and the low estimate is $7.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.