Analysis of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M): Selected Notes

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) closed the day trading at 17.53 up 1.33% from the previous closing price of $17.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12318839 shares were traded. M reached its highest trading level at $17.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of M, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

On February 24, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Griscom Paul sold 1,223 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 20,852 led to the insider holds 7,550 shares of the business.

Griscom Paul sold 2,868 shares of M for $49,992 on Aug 31. The SVP and Controller now owns 4,688 shares after completing the transaction at $17.43 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Spring Antony, who serves as the EVP-Macy’s/CEO-Bloomingdale’s of the company, sold 19,678 shares for $17.36 each. As a result, the insider received 341,693 and left with 110,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $37.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, M traded about 11.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, M traded about 11.82M shares per day. A total of 271.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 34.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.11% and a Short% of Float of 13.39%.

Dividends & Splits

M’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.63, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.90% for M, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.62. EPS for the following year is $4.44, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.46B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.34B and the low estimate is $21.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.