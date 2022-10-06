Are analysts optimistic about Autoliv Inc.’s (NYSE:ALV) stock?

The closing price of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) was 73.61 for the day, down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $74.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087492 shares were traded. ALV reached its highest trading level at $73.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 10, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $103 to $90.

On February 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on February 17, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Swahn Christian sold 450 shares for $77.96 per share. The transaction valued at 35,082 led to the insider holds 1,019 shares of the business.

Oldorff Frithjof sold 581 shares of ALV for $45,295 on Sep 02. The President, Autoliv Europe now owns 3,912 shares after completing the transaction at $77.96 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Cevian Capital II GP LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 75,955 shares for $78.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,969,265 and bolstered with 6,298,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autoliv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has reached a high of $110.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.13.

Shares Statistics:

ALV traded an average of 647.86K shares per day over the past three months and 861.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 1.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ALV has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The current Payout Ratio is 66.00% for ALV, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1388:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.79 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $7.64, with 19 analysts recommending between $9 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.73B to a low estimate of $2.23B. As of the current estimate, Autoliv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5B, an increase of 18.10% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.23B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.77B and the low estimate is $9.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.