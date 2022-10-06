Are Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) closed at 144.50 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $143.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2254919 shares were traded. ETN reached its highest trading level at $145.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eaton Corporation plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $196 to $194.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $195.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hopgood Daniel Roy sold 1,500 shares for $151.70 per share. The transaction valued at 227,553 led to the insider holds 7,593 shares of the business.

MCCOY DEBORAH L sold 3,000 shares of ETN for $446,168 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 12,856 shares after completing the transaction at $148.72 per share. On May 27, another insider, Miller Boise April sold 12,283 shares for $138.66 each. As a result, the insider received 1,703,108 and left with 11,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETN has reached a high of $175.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETN has traded an average of 1.60M shares per day and 2.15M over the past ten days. A total of 399.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.79M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ETN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 4.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ETN is 3.24, from 2.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 54.20% for ETN, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 28, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.78, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $8.28, with 24 analysts recommending between $8.8 and $7.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.63B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.66B and the low estimate is $20.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.