Are Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock clocked out at 0.25, up 4.24% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260262 shares were traded. GFAI reached its highest trading level at $0.2655 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2290.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GFAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2879, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6412.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GFAI traded 3.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 735.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.02M. Insiders hold about 37.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.53% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.