Are LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, LendingClub Corporation’s stock clocked out at 12.15, up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $12.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415646 shares were traded. LC reached its highest trading level at $12.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when ARMSTRONG ANNIE sold 37,046 shares for $13.86 per share. The transaction valued at 513,472 led to the insider holds 134,156 shares of the business.

Momen Ronnie sold 33,726 shares of LC for $467,452 on Aug 26. The Bank-Chief of Consumer Banking now owns 166,594 shares after completing the transaction at $13.86 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Stack Fergal, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 6,040 shares for $13.86 each. As a result, the insider received 83,723 and left with 136,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LendingClub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LC has reached a high of $49.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LC traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.82M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 6.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $298.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $305.8M to a low estimate of $289.65M. As of the current estimate, LendingClub Corporation’s year-ago sales were $221.19M, an estimated increase of 35.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $292.26M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $35.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $314.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $239.07M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $818.63M, up 46.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.