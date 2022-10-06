Are Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) closed at 38.83 up 2.02% from its previous closing price of $38.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1290225 shares were traded. PRGO reached its highest trading level at $39.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Perrigo Company plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $54.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Farrington Thomas sold 2,259 shares for $37.23 per share. The transaction valued at 84,103 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Farrington Thomas sold 24,485 shares of PRGO for $909,079 on Mar 14. The EVP and CIO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $37.13 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Janish Ronald Craig, who serves as the EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO of the company, sold 3,954 shares for $36.73 each. As a result, the insider received 145,232 and left with 15,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRGO has reached a high of $49.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRGO has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 134.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.27M. Shares short for PRGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 6.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PRGO is 1.04, from 0.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.59B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.