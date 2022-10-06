Are The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 159.23, down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $160.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130523 shares were traded. PNC reached its highest trading level at $159.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $220 to $250.

On December 10, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2021, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Lyons Michael P. sold 3,500 shares for $166.96 per share. The transaction valued at 584,355 led to the insider holds 174,651 shares of the business.

NIBLOCK ROBERT A bought 2,000 shares of PNC for $334,145 on May 06. The Director now owns 6,063 shares after completing the transaction at $167.07 per share. On May 03, another insider, Deborah Guild, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,257 shares for $170.56 each. As a result, the insider received 214,398 and left with 23,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has reached a high of $228.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $146.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PNC traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 414.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 408.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 5.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.60, PNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 41.10% for PNC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.34 and a low estimate of $3.45, while EPS last year was $3.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.16, with high estimates of $4.69 and low estimates of $3.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.41 and $13.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.49. EPS for the following year is $16.48, with 23 analysts recommending between $18.61 and $14.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.21B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.85B and the low estimate is $21.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.