As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Digi International Inc. (DGII) offers stability

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) closed the day trading at 37.67 up 2.34% from the previous closing price of $36.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1175565 shares were traded. DGII reached its highest trading level at $38.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DGII, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On June 02, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.

On March 09, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on March 09, 2021, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Sampsell David H. sold 30,449 shares for $33.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,012,789 led to the insider holds 73,569 shares of the business.

Sampsell David H. sold 18,683 shares of DGII for $613,176 on Aug 09. The VP, CORP. DEV, GC & CORP. SEC. now owns 72,726 shares after completing the transaction at $32.82 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Roberts Tracy L., who serves as the VP, TECHNOLOGY SERVICES of the company, sold 6,750 shares for $24.83 each. As a result, the insider received 167,618 and left with 47,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGII has reached a high of $38.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DGII traded about 330.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DGII traded about 495.66k shares per day. A total of 35.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DGII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $375.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $371.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $374.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.63M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $415.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $419.33M and the low estimate is $411M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.