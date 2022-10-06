As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) offers stability

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) closed the day trading at 9.53 down -2.16% from the previous closing price of $9.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051930 shares were traded. LADR reached its highest trading level at $9.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LADR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.50.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $11.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Harris Brian sold 30,000 shares for $12.54 per share. The transaction valued at 376,200 led to the insider holds 1,058,482 shares of the business.

McCormack Pamela sold 40,000 shares of LADR for $496,800 on Apr 14. The President now owns 713,209 shares after completing the transaction at $12.42 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Porcella Kelly Amanda, who serves as the Chief Admin Off & Gen Counsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $11.75 each. As a result, the insider received 235,000 and left with 150,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ladder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LADR has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LADR traded about 607.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LADR traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 124.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.00M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LADR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.43%.

Dividends & Splits

LADR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.18.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $70.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.7M to a low estimate of $66.4M. As of the current estimate, Ladder Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $46.23M, an estimated increase of 51.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $75M, an increase of 41.50% less than the figure of $51.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LADR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $176.1M, up 51.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.9M and the low estimate is $302.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.