Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) closed at 21.29 in the last session, up 2.41% from day before closing price of $20.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9318553 shares were traded. AVTR reached its highest trading level at $21.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Vanderhaegen Frederic sold 39,000 shares for $31.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,232,790 led to the insider holds 126,764 shares of the business.

Brophy Gerard sold 19,603 shares of AVTR for $612,986 on May 20. The EVP, Biopharma Production now owns 96,935 shares after completing the transaction at $31.27 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Brophy Gerard, who serves as the EVP, Biopharma Production of the company, sold 2,027 shares for $34.47 each. As a result, the insider received 69,871 and left with 136,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avantor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTR has reached a high of $42.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVTR traded on average about 6.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 674.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 649.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 6.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.39B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.54B and the low estimate is $7.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.