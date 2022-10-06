Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) closed the day trading at 5.37 down -3.42% from the previous closing price of $5.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126943 shares were traded. BRMK reached its highest trading level at $5.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRMK, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ward Brian Phillip bought 31,925 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 114,748 shares of the business.

Hirsty Daniel sold 2,500 shares of BRMK for $23,805 on Dec 30. The Chief Credit Officer now owns 11,417 shares after completing the transaction at $9.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRMK has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRMK traded about 933.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRMK traded about 1.48M shares per day. A total of 132.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.21M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BRMK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.69, compared to 3.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

BRMK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $115.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.54M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.88M and the low estimate is $116.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.