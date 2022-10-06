CHTR (Charter Communications Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $328.54 in the most recent trading day, Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) closed at 329.28, up 0.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1837041 shares were traded. CHTR reached its highest trading level at $332.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $319.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 112.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 15, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $755 to $477.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Hargis Jonathan sold 3,000 shares for $458.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,375,347 led to the insider holds 2,604 shares of the business.

Hargis Jonathan sold 2,300 shares of CHTR for $1,069,052 on May 16. The EVP/Chief Marketing Officer now owns 5,604 shares after completing the transaction at $464.81 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Winfrey Christopher L, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 2,750 shares for $591.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,627,886 and bolstered with 49,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $753.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $302.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 405.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 504.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.14M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.25, compared to 7.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8 and a low estimate of $3.6, while EPS last year was $5.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.9, with high estimates of $9.67 and low estimates of $6.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $34.65 and $26.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $30.71. EPS for the following year is $36.03, with 26 analysts recommending between $45.44 and $25.02.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $13.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.57B to a low estimate of $13.28B. As of the current estimate, Charter Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.61B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.68B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.49B and the low estimate is $54.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.