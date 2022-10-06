Considering First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $1.65 in the most recent trading day, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) closed at 1.84, up 11.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1426825 shares were traded. FWBI reached its highest trading level at $2.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6800.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FWBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $106.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.5694.

The stock has traded on average 849.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 646.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 299.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.63. EPS for the following year is -$2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$3.25.