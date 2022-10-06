Considering United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) closed at 6.13 in the last session, up 0.66% from day before closing price of $6.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7950214 shares were traded. UMC reached its highest trading level at $6.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has reached a high of $11.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UMC traded on average about 8.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.25B. Shares short for UMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 57.22M with a Short Ratio of 6.06, compared to 52.99M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UMC is 0.80, which was 1.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 26.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, United Microelectronics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.7B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $9.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.