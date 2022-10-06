Considering Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $29.89 in the most recent trading day, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) closed at 29.81, down -0.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4557425 shares were traded. WY reached its highest trading level at $30.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $38 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $37.Truist initiated its Hold rating on June 29, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Monaco Albert bought 3,500 shares for $38.76 per share. The transaction valued at 135,660 led to the insider holds 30,746 shares of the business.

Monaco Albert bought 3,000 shares of WY for $115,290 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 27,246 shares after completing the transaction at $38.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Weyerhaeuser’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WY has reached a high of $42.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 744.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.71M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 11.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.34, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70. The current Payout Ratio is 21.30% for WY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Weyerhaeuser Company’s year-ago sales were $3.09B, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.2B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.63B and the low estimate is $7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.