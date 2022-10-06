First Solar Inc. (FSLR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) was 134.59 for the day, down -5.92% from the previous closing price of $143.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3835804 shares were traded. FSLR reached its highest trading level at $142.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $150 from $88 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $172.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $104.50 to $141.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 600 shares for $134.62 per share. The transaction valued at 80,772 led to the insider holds 19,185 shares of the business.

Gloeckler Markus sold 465 shares of FSLR for $55,214 on Aug 18. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,373 shares after completing the transaction at $118.74 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Gloeckler Markus, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 478 shares for $115.14 each. As a result, the insider received 55,037 and left with 1,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $145.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.11.

Shares Statistics:

FSLR traded an average of 2.91M shares per day over the past three months and 3.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 4.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.