How is Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (NYSE: LYG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) closed at 1.93 in the last session, down -3.02% from day before closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11319069 shares were traded. LYG reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

We take a closer look at LYG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3143.

According to the various share statistics, LYG traded on average about 11.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.78B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022.

The forward annual dividend rate for LYG is 0.10, which was 0.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%.

