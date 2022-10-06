How is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE: SCI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $61.53 in the most recent trading day, Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) closed at 61.93, up 0.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284830 shares were traded. SCI reached its highest trading level at $62.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Haussler Jakki L. sold 11,748 shares for $63.16 per share. The transaction valued at 742,017 led to the insider holds 4,937 shares of the business.

Ochoa Ellen sold 2,613 shares of SCI for $180,036 on Jun 10. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $68.90 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, RYAN THOMAS L, who serves as the President, CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $71.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,783,538 and left with 968,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Service’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCI has reached a high of $75.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 158.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.12M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 4.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.59, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 19.50% for SCI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.57 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.52. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $947.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $993.5M to a low estimate of $919.1M. As of the current estimate, Service Corporation International’s year-ago sales were $854.2M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $900.92M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $923.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, down -6.00% from the average estimate.