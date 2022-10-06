I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Coty Inc. (COTY).

The price of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) closed at 6.86 in the last session, down -1.86% from day before closing price of $6.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5352276 shares were traded. COTY reached its highest trading level at $6.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COTY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on September 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $10 from $9 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on June 30, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Singer Robert S bought 5,000 shares for $7.35 per share. The transaction valued at 36,743 led to the insider holds 239,982 shares of the business.

Singer Robert S bought 10,000 shares of COTY for $72,851 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 234,982 shares after completing the transaction at $7.29 per share. On May 17, another insider, Goudet Olivier, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $6.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 645,080 and bolstered with 739,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $11.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COTY traded on average about 6.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 838.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 366.05M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 24.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Coty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.63B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.