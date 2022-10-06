I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY).

The price of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) closed at 32.70 in the last session, down -1.54% from day before closing price of $33.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107429 shares were traded. PLAY reached its highest trading level at $33.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 14, 2022, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $50.

On October 06, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 06, 2021, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when MORRIS CHRISTOPHER DANIEL bought 33,400 shares for $30.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,020,096 led to the insider holds 48,206 shares of the business.

Coleman Brandon Charles III sold 10,000 shares of PLAY for $400,640 on May 13. The SVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 32,302 shares after completing the transaction at $40.06 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Metzinger Michael Joseph, who serves as the VP of Accounting & Controller of the company, sold 572 shares for $45.91 each. As a result, the insider received 26,260 and left with 15,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $52.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLAY traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 950.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.10M. Shares short for PLAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.29, compared to 5.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.96% and a Short% of Float of 20.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.43 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.