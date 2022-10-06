I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

After closing at $53.96 in the most recent trading day, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) closed at 54.73, up 1.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20391165 shares were traded. MU reached its highest trading level at $55.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $56 to $54.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on September 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Bokan Michael W sold 16,600 shares for $63.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,059,450 led to the insider holds 119,126 shares of the business.

ARNZEN APRIL S sold 5,600 shares of MU for $425,600 on Mar 24. The SVP, Chief People Officer now owns 89,172 shares after completing the transaction at $76.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Beard Robert P, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel&Secretary of the company, sold 266 shares for $96.17 each. As a result, the insider received 25,581 and left with 10,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Micron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $98.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 17.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 29.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.50% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.57, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.07 and $8.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.56. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 29 analysts recommending between $10.08 and $3.46.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $7.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.54B to a low estimate of $7.13B. As of the current estimate, Micron Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.27B, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.7B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.13B and the low estimate is $23.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.