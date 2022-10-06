In spite of Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) closed at 41.30 up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $41.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4864804 shares were traded. BSX reached its highest trading level at $41.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boston Scientific Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 217.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On May 27, 2022, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Mahoney Michael F sold 125,827 shares for $39.34 per share. The transaction valued at 4,949,556 led to the insider holds 1,767,665 shares of the business.

Carruthers Wendy sold 7,500 shares of BSX for $316,586 on Sep 15. The EVP, Human Resources now owns 109,913 shares after completing the transaction at $42.21 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Mahoney Michael F, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 125,828 shares for $40.49 each. As a result, the insider received 5,094,310 and left with 1,767,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSX has reached a high of $47.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSX has traded an average of 6.69M shares per day and 6.47M over the past ten days. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BSX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 19.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 26 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.24B to a low estimate of $3.12B. As of the current estimate, Boston Scientific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.33B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.89B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.97B and the low estimate is $13.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.