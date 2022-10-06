In spite of Netflix Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Netflix Inc.’s stock clocked out at 236.73, down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $240.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10805872 shares were traded. NFLX reached its highest trading level at $241.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $227.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NFLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 669.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on September 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $283 from $211 previously.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on September 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $245 to $300.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 when HASTINGS REED bought 4,540 shares for $375.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,706,910 led to the insider holds 5,158,941 shares of the business.

HASTINGS REED bought 46,900 shares of NFLX for $18,294,698 on Jan 27. The Co-CEO now owns 5,154,401 shares after completing the transaction at $390.08 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Hoag Jay C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,472 shares for $700.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,730,873 and left with 460,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $700.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 232.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 299.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NFLX traded 10.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 444.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.24M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.21M with a Short Ratio of 0.94, compared to 11.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 33 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $3.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.89 and $8.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.06. EPS for the following year is $10.74, with 36 analysts recommending between $12.4 and $9.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 32 analysts expect revenue to total $7.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.91B to a low estimate of $7.71B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.48B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $8B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.8B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.7B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.76B and the low estimate is $32.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.