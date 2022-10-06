In spite of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (NYSE:PMT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock clocked out at 12.34, down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $12.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1483782 shares were traded. PMT reached its highest trading level at $12.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $19.75.

On September 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when SPECTOR DAVID bought 20,000 shares for $13.71 per share. The transaction valued at 274,210 led to the insider holds 232,574 shares of the business.

Carnahan Scott W. sold 1,420 shares of PMT for $22,365 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 11,696 shares after completing the transaction at $15.75 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Stewart Stacey D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 688 shares for $15.75 each. As a result, the insider received 10,836 and left with 38,416 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMT has reached a high of $20.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PMT traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 3.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, PMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.10.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $419M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $409M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $414M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.3M, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $466.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $512.63M and the low estimate is $439.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.