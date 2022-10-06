In the case of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), what’s next?

The closing price of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) was 55.87 for the day, up 1.16% from the previous closing price of $55.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547863 shares were traded. CALM reached its highest trading level at $57.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CALM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $38.

On October 28, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 3,675 shares for $58.55 per share. The transaction valued at 215,188 led to the insider holds 4,810 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $62.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.20.

Shares Statistics:

CALM traded an average of 870.44K shares per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.94M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.43, compared to 4.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.24% and a Short% of Float of 14.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, CALM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.83 and $4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.26. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.