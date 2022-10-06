In the case of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), what’s next?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed the day trading at 95.11 down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $95.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3486551 shares were traded. DDOG reached its highest trading level at $96.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DDOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $143.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $143 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when De Madre Armelle sold 1,875 shares for $90.00 per share. The transaction valued at 168,750 led to the insider holds 65,158 shares of the business.

Blitzer Adam sold 6,861 shares of DDOG for $625,105 on Sep 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 173,019 shares after completing the transaction at $91.11 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Richardson Julie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,906 shares for $96.87 each. As a result, the insider received 378,356 and left with 3,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Datadog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5283.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 90.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 119.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $199.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DDOG traded about 4.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DDOG traded about 3.89M shares per day. A total of 314.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.67M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 12.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $379.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $377.5M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.55M, an estimated increase of 62.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.29M, an increase of 51.70% less than the figure of $62.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $395M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 57.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.