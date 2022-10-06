In the case of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV), what’s next?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) closed the day trading at 80.67 up 0.26% from the previous closing price of $80.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193496 shares were traded. LYV reached its highest trading level at $80.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LYV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Macquarie on July 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $105 from $117 previously.

On April 26, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $138.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $138 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Rapino Michael sold 78,000 shares for $74.41 per share. The transaction valued at 5,804,024 led to the insider holds 3,799,273 shares of the business.

Rapino Michael sold 78,000 shares of LYV for $6,081,319 on Sep 22. The President & CEO now owns 3,777,273 shares after completing the transaction at $77.97 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Rapino Michael, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 78,000 shares for $83.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,520,658 and left with 3,755,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has reached a high of $127.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LYV traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LYV traded about 2.32M shares per day. A total of 224.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.90M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LYV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.18M with a Short Ratio of 9.71, compared to 15.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.97B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.25B to a low estimate of $3.83B. As of the current estimate, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $522.8M, an estimated increase of 658.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.85B, an increase of 79.70% less than the figure of $658.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.67B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.27B, up 119.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.54B and the low estimate is $13.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.