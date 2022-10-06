In the case of RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX), what’s next?

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) closed the day trading at 25.86 down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $25.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1893146 shares were traded. RELX reached its highest trading level at $26.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RELX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 430.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RELX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELX has reached a high of $32.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RELX traded about 965.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RELX traded about 1.61M shares per day. A total of 1.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RELX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 245.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.94, compared to 551.48k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

RELX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.62, up from 0.47 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33. The current Payout Ratio is 56.40% for RELX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.