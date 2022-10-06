In What Direction Will Performance Food Group Company’s (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) was 46.74 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $46.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029732 shares were traded. PFGC reached its highest trading level at $46.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PFGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 630.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 18, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.

On March 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 18, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares for $43.58 per share. The transaction valued at 21,790 led to the insider holds 156,290 shares of the business.

Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares of PFGC for $24,665 on Sep 01. The insider now owns 158,609 shares after completing the transaction at $49.33 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, HOLM GEORGE L sold 47,096 shares for $51.53 each. As a result, the insider received 2,426,857 and left with 1,417,919 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Performance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFGC has reached a high of $58.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.03.

Shares Statistics:

PFGC traded an average of 1.04M shares per day over the past three months and 924.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.46M. Shares short for PFGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 7.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.61 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.89B to a low estimate of $14.23B. As of the current estimate, Performance Food Group Company’s year-ago sales were $9.3B, an estimated increase of 56.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.4B, up 67.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.84B and the low estimate is $55.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.