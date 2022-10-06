In What Direction Will Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (NYSE:SAND) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) was 5.18 for the day, down -3.90% from the previous closing price of $5.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3411038 shares were traded. SAND reached its highest trading level at $5.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SAND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.56.

Shares Statistics:

SAND traded an average of 2.29M shares per day over the past three months and 4.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.32M. Insiders hold about 4.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.08% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 4.97M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.4M to a low estimate of $31.4M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $26.45M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.8M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.86M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.17M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.