Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) closed the day trading at 46.94 down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $47.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2082245 shares were traded. IR reached its highest trading level at $47.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $52 from $50 previously.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Minarro Viseras Enrique sold 19,000 shares for $53.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,016,595 led to the insider holds 7,650 shares of the business.

Kendall-Jones Nicholas J sold 3,650 shares of IR for $194,946 on Aug 12. The insider now owns 2,118 shares after completing the transaction at $53.41 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Abbaszadeh Sia sold 50,000 shares for $45.69 each. As a result, the insider received 2,284,340 and left with 24,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ingersoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IR has reached a high of $62.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IR traded about 3.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IR traded about 2.65M shares per day. A total of 404.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.10M. Shares short for IR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 8.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

IR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.08, up from 2.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%. The current Payout Ratio is 3.70% for IR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1252:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.41B and the low estimate is $5.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.