Invest in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $51.28 in the most recent trading day, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) closed at 51.68, up 0.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1589064 shares were traded. SSNC reached its highest trading level at $52.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SSNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $86 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Kanwar Rahul sold 73,232 shares for $62.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,577,146 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Kanwar Rahul sold 46,700 shares of SSNC for $2,944,902 on Aug 11. The President & COO now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $63.06 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Kanwar Rahul, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 80,068 shares for $62.56 each. As a result, the insider received 5,008,934 and left with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SS&C’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSNC has reached a high of $84.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 254.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 2.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SSNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.56, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 27.00% for SSNC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.08. EPS for the following year is $5.48, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.84 and $5.17.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.06B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.77B and the low estimate is $5.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.