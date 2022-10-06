Invest in Unum Group (UNM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) closed at 41.05 in the last session, down -0.46% from day before closing price of $41.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129868 shares were traded. UNM reached its highest trading level at $41.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UNM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $27.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when McKenney Richard P sold 40,000 shares for $40.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,605,392 led to the insider holds 950,367 shares of the business.

IGLESIAS LISA G sold 20,000 shares of UNM for $800,000 on Aug 25. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 56,814 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On May 11, another insider, Pyne Christopher W, who serves as the EVP, Group Benefits of the company, sold 7,149 shares for $35.13 each. As a result, the insider received 251,165 and left with 50,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Unum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has reached a high of $41.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UNM traded on average about 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 201.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UNM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 5.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UNM is 1.32, which was 1.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83. The current Payout Ratio is 21.90% for UNM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.37 and $5.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, Unum Group’s year-ago sales were $2.96B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.99B, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.94B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.94B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.4B and the low estimate is $12.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.